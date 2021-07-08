New Delhi: In a major cabinet reshuffle, Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Thakur were made the new ministers for Health and Information and Broadcasting respectively replacing Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javedekar who were among the 12 dropped in the revamp of Modi 2.0 Cabinet. PM Modi also brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and 33 other new members. High profile IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also dropped as the prime minister attempted an image makeover of his 26-month-old government facing grim challenges due to the COVID pandemic and a faltering economy by carrying out the first expansion and reshuffle of his ministry after retaining power in May 2019. Seven junior ministers who included Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet rank. In other news, Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 87. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for breaking news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Meet The Women Ministers in PM Modi's New Cabinet