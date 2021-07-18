New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has cancelled Kanwar Yatra 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Yogi Adityanath-led government initiated talks with the “Kanwar Sanghs” urging them to dismiss the annual yatra this time. Kanwar Yatra was slated to begin on July 25. The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has also supported the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to cancel the Kanwar yatra in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. In other news, France has recognised Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, for international travel. Meanwhile, the Export Market at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi will remain closed until further orders for “grossly” violating COVID-19 norms. The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram said an inspection carried out by him at the market on Saturday found it “extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all”. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all breaking news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh to Reconsider Its Stand to Hold Yatra, Says 'Right To Life Paramount'