New Delhi: Addressing an all-party meeting on the COVID-19 management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the Centre and states to work together as a team and rise above politics to combat the pandemic. The meeting was skipped by several opposition parties including Congress. Meanwhile, the Centre, during the 2nd day of the Parliament session, told the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and union territories during the second COVID-19 wave that hit the country. "…No deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. Congress leader KC Venugopal later said he will move privilege notice against the minister as she has "misled and misguided" the House. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 11 AM Thursday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for five Maharashtra districts, including Raigad and Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest breaking news and updates from India and across the world.