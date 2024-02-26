Top Recommended Stories

live

Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi to Inaugurate Railway Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 41,000 Crores Today

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Updated: February 26, 2024 9:49 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates
Breaking News Live Updates

Breaking News Live Updates: The Directorate of Enforcement has issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency on Monday. The ED had on February 14 issued a sixth summons to Kejriwal in the money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

Trending Now

In the meantime, the five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is going to start in the Assembly in Dehradun from Monday. Keeping security in mind, the district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly.

Check Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World

Live Updates

  • Feb 26, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    Kejriwal Skips ED Summons

    Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not go to ED today. The matter is in the court and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court’s decision. We will not leave the INDIA alliance. Modi government should not create pressure like this: Aam Aadmi Party

  • Feb 26, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    INLD Demands Arrest of The Accused

    Bahadurgarh: Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee’s son Jitendra Rathee says “We demand police and administration to arrest all the accused as early as possible. My father has been requesting for security for the last 5 years. There were continuous inputs from CID…my father kept raising issues against the govt and this is the reason why he was shot dead…I wanted them (political parties) to support us before my father’s death…”

  • Feb 26, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    PM Modi to Inaugurate Railway Infrastructure Projects

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, “Today is a historic day for our Railways. At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation. In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people”

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.