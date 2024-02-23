live

Breaking News Live Updates: ED Conducts Raids at TMC Sheikh Shahjahan’s Premises PDS Scam Case

Breaking News Live Updates: Agitating farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests. He said the SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital on February 26.

In the meantime, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday morning started conducting raids at nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal in its ongoing investigation against absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam.

