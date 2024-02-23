Breaking News Live Updates: ED Conducts Raids at TMC Sheikh Shahjahan’s Premises PDS Scam Case

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 23, 2024 11:26 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates: Agitating farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests. He said the SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital on February 26.

In the meantime, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday morning started conducting raids at nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal in its ongoing investigation against absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam.

  • Feb 23, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    In Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi says, “…In 10 years, the ‘Vikas ki Ganga’ has nurtured Kashi. Kashi has transformed rapidly – you have all seen this…This is the capability of my Kashi. This is the honour of the people of Kashi. This is the power of Mahadev’s blessings.”

  • Feb 23, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrived at the State Assembly in Chandigarh with the State Budget.

  • Feb 23, 2024 11:17 AM IST

    West Bengal: BJP Women Delegation led by party leader Locket Chatterjee stopped by state Police as they head towards Sandeshkhali.

  • Feb 23, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh | Naxals kill two villagers at a village in Sukma district for allegedly being Police informers. Details awaited.

  • Feb 23, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    Five People Apprehended For Reckless Driving

    Delhi: Five persons were apprehended for reckless and negligent driving by West District Police. Miscreants in around 20-25 cars were reported to have been creating a nuisance on the Vikaspuri flyover going towards Peeragarhi. They were bursting colour bombs and driving in a zig-zag manner, especially at a time when Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. A case has been registered under sections 279 and 188 of IPC. The offenders and their vehicles have been identified and apprehended from Tilak Nagar: DCP West Vichitra Veer

  • Feb 23, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    Maharashtra | Karanja (Washim) BJP MLA Rajendra Patni passed away.

