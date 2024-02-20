Top Recommended Stories

live

Breaking News Live Updates: CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Leaves For Sandeshkhali

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Updated: February 20, 2024 10:46 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates
Breaking News Live Updates

Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday and at around 11:30 AM will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore at the Maulana Azad Stadium in the city. PM Modi will also inaugurate the IIT Patna campus Phase 2 construction work through video conferencing. He also has plans to virtually inaugurate the new Kendriya Vidyalaya building located in Maharajpur in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh today via video conferencing.

Trending Now

In the meantime, the Maratha reservation issue is likely to come up for discussion during the special assembly session called by the Maharashtra government.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

Live Updates

  • Feb 20, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    Maratha Reservation


    Maharashtra Cabinet approved the draft of the bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education and government jobs

  • Feb 20, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    Breaking News: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 10% Maratha Reservation in Govt Jobs, Educational Institutes

  • Feb 20, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2024

    Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam presents separate agriculture budget 2024-25 in Assembly

  • Feb 20, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    Maratha Reservation Latest Update

    Members of the OBC Community stage a protest in Beed against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil over the issue of Maratha reservation.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.