Breaking News LIVE: Kejriwal Skips ED Summons, AAP Says Delhi CM Got Bail From Court

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED on Monday. The AAP said when there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again and called the ED summons illegal. Kejriwal was issued summons by ED under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case.

In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is “saddened” after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

