Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi All Set To Lay Foundation Stone Of Three Semiconductor Facilities Worth About Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate and address the youth in the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ on March 13 via video conferencing. He will also lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore with the goal of ‘Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India’.

In another development, a massive fire erupted in six dhabas and two shops located within the vicinity of the Bisrakh Police Station area in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to the fire department.

