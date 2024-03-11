live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone For 112 National Highway Projects Today

Breaking News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu left on her first State visit to Mauritius on Monday. As a significant highlight of the visit, President Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, marking a new milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday left for Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir with his cabinet and council of ministers. Along with the Chief Minister, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials and leaders will offer prayers at the Ram Mandir.

