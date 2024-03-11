live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone For 112 National Highway Projects Today

Updated: March 11, 2024 10:58 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News LIVE Updates

Breaking News Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu left on her first State visit to Mauritius on Monday. As a significant highlight of the visit, President Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, marking a new milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday left for Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir with his cabinet and council of ministers. Along with the Chief Minister, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials and leaders will offer prayers at the Ram Mandir.

Live Updates

  • Mar 11, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    Electoral Bonds case

    Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the State Bank of India (SBI) tells Supreme Court that the bank needs extra time to submit details of Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India.

  • Mar 11, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi participates in Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi.

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    Arun Yogiraj in Chhattisgarh

    Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj says, “The whole nation is giving lots of love to me, and I am thankful to all for this. I came here to Chhattisgarh for an event…I enjoyed the event a lot and was grateful for inviting me…”

    On being asked about his upcoming works, Arun Yogiraj says, “Right no I am not working on any new sculptor. I am completing my previous works…”

  • Mar 11, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and his cabinet ministers arrive in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for the darshan of Ramlalla at Ram Temple.

