Breaking News LIVE Updates: NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across 7 States In Bengaluru’s Prison Radicalisation Case

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state. He will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency.

The National Investigation Agency carried out search operations at 17 places across seven states in connection with its ongoing probe into the Bengaluru prison radicalization case. The raids are underway in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, among other states, since this morning, and the places are linked to the suspects, involved in the terror conspiracy connected to the case.

