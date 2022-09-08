Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the refurbished Rajpath which is now called ‘Kartavya Path’ at India Gate at 7pm on Thursday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. “These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset,” the statement said.Also Read - Central Vista Inauguration By PM Modi On Sept 8, All Offices In Lutyens Zone To Be Closed Post Lunch

