Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the refurbished Rajpath which is now called ‘Kartavya Path’ at India Gate at 7pm on Thursday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. “These steps are in line with Prime Minister’s second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset,” the statement said.Also Read - Central Vista Inauguration By PM Modi On Sept 8, All Offices In Lutyens Zone To Be Closed Post Lunch

  • 8:54 AM IST

    Kartavya Path Inauguration: The 28 feet tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister at the inauguration today, will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was placed earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Kartavya Path Inuaguration: The PM will also unveil the 28-foot-long statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that is installed under the canopy at India Gate

  • 8:19 AM IST

    Kartavya Path inuaguration: The Central Vista Avenue will be thrown open for citizens after a gap of 19 months.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    Kartavya Path Inuaguration: Diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, ITO, I P flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    Kartavya Path Inuaguration: Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg. Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to witness heavy volume of traffic.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Kartavya Path Inuaguration: The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for Thursday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.