Breaking News LIVE Updates: United States President Joe Biden said withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the "best" and the "right" decision for America, stating there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the "vital national interest" of the American people. "I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America," Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House on Tuesday. Meanwhile, heavy rains left many areas in Kannad taluka of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district inundated and also caused a landslide that blocked the Autram ghat bordering Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts on Tuesday. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates from India and across the world.