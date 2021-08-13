New Delhi: The Taliban have taken another provincial capital, the southern city of Kandahar in the province with the same name, Afghan officials say. Kandahar is also the second-largest city in the entire country. It’s the twelfth provincial capital out of Afghanistan’s 34 that the insurgents have taken in their weeklong blitz that swept over much of the country. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday ordered a ban on large scale religious, cultural and entertainment congregation/processions of people besides giving free hand to all district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on the festive days. This came amidst fears of the onset of a third wave of Covid in the days to come and back-to-back festivals lined up in the auspicious month of ‘Shraavana’ (August-September). In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address an investor summit in Gujarat via video conference. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Sonia Gandhi To Host Meeting With Oppn Leaders; Mamata, Uddhav, And Hemant On The Guest List