  • Turkey Appreciates India For Sending Search, Rescue Teams | LIVE
Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Updated: February 7, 2023 8:20 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey (AP Photo)
Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: A team of NDRF personnel with a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment were dispatched to Turkey, for search and rescue operations. Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 & 6.0 yesterday, killing more than 4,000 people. Authorities feared the death toll from Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis. The decision to dispatch aid was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, at the PMO in South Block. Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Following the deadly temblor, Turkish authorities declared a “level 4 alarm” that calls for international assistance.

WATCH: Turkey Hit By 3 Consecutive Earthquakes

  • 7:27 PM IST

    India dispatches an Indian Army field hospital to Turkey to establish 30 bedded medical facility. Its first component has left on IAF’s C17 with a 45-member medical team,incl critical care specialists & surgeons. Also has X-ray machine, ventilators, OT & other equipment: MEA Spox

  • 6:27 PM IST

    The Turkish flag flies at half-mast at the Embassy of Turkey in Delhi to mourn the death of over 5000 people in the devastating earthquake that hit the country on February 6

  • 5:48 PM IST

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Tuesday a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a major earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    Up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, the WHO warned on Tuesday, promising long-term assistance.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Turkey earthquake: Govt calls urgent meeting for humanitarian aid; Indigo offers free cargo movement

  • 3:52 PM IST

    India to send medical supplies to Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft today: Defence officials

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

  • 1:26 PM IST
    Another Earthquake Hits Turkey, 5th Since Yesterday
    An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added.
  • 1:07 PM IST

    Turkey earthquake: 101 NDRF rescuers with 5 women personnel, canine squad to help quake-hit Turkey; 51 landed, 50 on way

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Turkey earthquake: First Indian C17 flight reached Adana, Turkey with the first batch of earthquake relief material.

Published Date: February 7, 2023 6:40 AM IST

Updated Date: February 7, 2023 8:20 PM IST

