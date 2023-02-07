Home

Turkey Appreciates India For Sending Search, Rescue Teams | LIVE

Turkey Appreciates India For Sending Search, Rescue Teams | LIVE

Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey (AP Photo)

Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: A team of NDRF personnel with a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment were dispatched to Turkey, for search and rescue operations. Turkey was hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 & 6.0 yesterday, killing more than 4,000 people. Authorities feared the death toll from Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake and aftershocks would keep climbing as rescuers looked for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis. The decision to dispatch aid was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, at the PMO in South Block. Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Following the deadly temblor, Turkish authorities declared a “level 4 alarm” that calls for international assistance.

WATCH: Turkey Hit By 3 Consecutive Earthquakes

The level of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey makes it look like a war zone. This is utterly heartbreaking. Pray for Turkey and especially for the people trapped under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/PeqPXoNKlF — KC (@kci2013) February 6, 2023

