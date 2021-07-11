New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will unveil its new policy on population control for 2021-30 on the occasion of World Population Day today. The Chief Minister has called for a community-centric approach to population control so that better facilities may be made available to the people and the state can be developed properly. In other news, the residents of Delhi may face water crisis amid the scorching summer heat, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha warned on Saturday. Chadha, the AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, accused the Haryana government of supplying 120 MGT less water to Delhi through Yamuna, which is resulting in a severe water crisis in the national capital. Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration has claimed that over 89 per cent of the population of Gurugram has received Covid jabs. So far, a total of 15,54,026 beneficiaries have received the Covid vaccine including 18,453 on Saturday. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for breaking news and updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Bihar Schools Can Reopen From July 12, Covid-19 Guidelines Issued | Check Latest SOPs