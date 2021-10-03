Breaking News LIVE Updates October 3, 2021: The counting of votes for bypoll results of three assembly seats in West Bengal and one seat in Odisha will begin at 8 am today amid heavy security deployment. The polls were held in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies of West Bengal and Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Puri district on September 30. The counting will be held in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the fray. Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year. The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the bypoll. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Bhabanipur Bypolls: Will Mamata Retain High-Stake Seat? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM Today