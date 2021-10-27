Breaking News Updates Oct 27, 2021: World Health Organization’s (WHO) technical committee is likely to recommend the emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin today. The global health body’s spokesperson Margaret Harris informed that the technical advisory group is currently reviewing data on India’s indigenously-made vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company which developed Covaxin, has been waiting for months for the agency to provide a formal nod to its COVID-19 vaccine. Covaxin, the country’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: CISCE Board Postpones First Term Exam For Classes 10, 12