Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 02: US President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed on Saturday in an air strike by the United States. In a media briefing, he informed, “At my direction, the United States successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan and killed Al Qaeda Amir Ayman al-Zawahiri,” adding “justice has been delivered.” Zawahiri had helped coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in which four civilian aircrafts were hijacked and slammed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York, the Pentagon near Washington and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people. Following this, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike saying, “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.” Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on August 02,2022. Also Read - Biden Tests COVID Positive For 2nd Day In Row, Doctor Says Rare Case Of 'Rebound'