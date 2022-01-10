Breaking News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in five states and a Union territory (UT).The meeting will be attended by the health ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Earlier Sunday, Prime  Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases. The meeting is scheduled as India witnesses a rapid rise in coronavirus infections across the country. In the week ending January 9, India recorded 6,38,872 cases of Covid-19. This is a sharp increase – of more than six times – from 1,02,330 cases recorded between December 27 and January 2.Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari - Who Should Make Way For Virat Kohli in Playing XI For 3rd Test at Cape Town?

  • 7:30 AM IST

    COVID Vaccine Precaution Dose/Booster Dose from Today: Healthcare and frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities, will benefit from the booster dose rollout starting Jan 10, as shown by data and studies. Booster doses are important as we’re already into the third wave, said Dr. Nikhil Modi, Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital

  • 7:28 AM IST

    COVID Vaccine Precaution Dose/Booster Dose from Today: India to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine ‘precaution dose’ to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline workers from today

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Political posters to be removed within 1-3 days. 93.61% of Ayodhya inoculated with 1st dose, more than 55% with 2nd dose, till yesterday. 3 flying squads will be deployed in each of the 5 assemblies, said Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar, on the upcoming assembly elections

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Maharashtra fire: A level-2 fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire; no casualties reported so far, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade service

  • 7:03 AM IST

    PM Modi Security Breach case in Punjab’s Ferozepur:The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab last week. The Prime Minister’s convoy had to spend 15-20 minutes on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters.