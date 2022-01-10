Breaking News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Monday chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in five states and a Union territory (UT).The meeting will be attended by the health ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases. The meeting is scheduled as India witnesses a rapid rise in coronavirus infections across the country. In the week ending January 9, India recorded 6,38,872 cases of Covid-19. This is a sharp increase – of more than six times – from 1,02,330 cases recorded between December 27 and January 2.Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari - Who Should Make Way For Virat Kohli in Playing XI For 3rd Test at Cape Town?

