Breaking News LIVE updates, August 03: The vehicle of Uday Samant, MLA from Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction was attacked in Pune’s Katraj Chowk on Tuesday while passing by a location where Aditya Thackeray held a public meeting earlier. Condemning the incident, Sawant said that this is not how politics is done in Maharashtra. “The attackers had baseball sticks and stones. CM’s convoy was heading ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or the CM,” he told ANI. Reacting to the incident, CM Eknath Shinde said that it is an “act of cowardice” and strict action would be taken against those who try to disrupt peace and law and order. Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE news updates.