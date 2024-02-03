LK Advani To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna: PM Modi

PM Modi on Saturday announced that BJP veteran leader LK Advani will be conferred with India's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna.

New Delhi: BJP stalwart LK Advani will be conferred with India’s highest civilian award – Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. PM Modi stated that he congratulated the veteran BJP leader for the same. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.”

“One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister,” PM Modi added.

“He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” the Prime Minister wrote.

In another post, the Prime Minister wrote that Advani’s service in public showcases his integrity.

“Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence.”

“The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him,” PM Modi wrote.

