Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the lockdown or Covid curfew in the state till June 22. State minister Subodh Uniyal said that old guidelines/SOPs will remain in place across the state, but with some changes. Meanwhile, in a big relief, the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively,

"Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said.

