New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter on Sunday announced an extension of the Covid-induced lockdown till June 7. However, some economic activities will be allowed in the state as the number of Covid-19 infections and case positivity rate in the state are declining. However, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state from 10 PM to 5 AM.

“We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm”, asserted Khattar, asking shopkeepers to follow odd-even formula. Moreover, educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 15.