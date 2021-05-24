Bihar Lockdown News: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till June 1. Taking to Twitter, CM Nitish made the announcement regarding the same. “Lockdown in Bihar has a good effect as the daily rise of COVID-19 cases has gone down. Therefore, it has been decided to continue the shutdown for a week beyond May 25, that is till June 1, 2021”, tweeted Nitish, after a review meeting with Cabinet ministers and officials. Notably, the lockdown was imposed in Bihar for three weeks from May 5, 2021. Also Read - Lockdown In Bihar Likely to be Extended Till June 5; CM Nitish to Take Final Call Today

Several experts had also favoured the extension of the shutdown, claiming that the restrictions imposed in the state have flattened the COVID1-9 curve.

“Lockdown alone can bring down the number of Covid cases considerably, It should therefore continue for at least a month”, Times of India quoted Dr Bimal Karak, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Bihar unit as saying.

Bihar Lockdown: Here’s what allowed, what’s shut

Essential services including district administrative services, police, civil defence, sanitation, fire brigade, water supply, health services will remain functional.

All restaurants and eateries will be closed for dine-in service, takeaways allowed.

Banks, insurance offices, and ATM to remain open.

Construction activities allowed.

All things related to e-commerce allowed.

Unnecessary movement in public places and roads will be prohibited.

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be allowed to function.

All religious places will remain closed.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will be closed.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed.

No examinations will be conducted during the lockdown.

Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 50 guests. DJ or Baarat processions strictly proibited.

In the last 24 hours, over 100 fatalities were reported in the state, which took the death toll beyond the 4,500-mark. According to the health department, 107 more patients succumbed to the dreaded virus and the toll stands at 4,549.

The state logged 4,002 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 6.89 lakh. Bihar now has 40,691 active cases, a sharp drop since a few weeks ago when it was in excess of one lakh, while 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far. Recovery rate has also improved to 93.44 per cent, far above the national average.