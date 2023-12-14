Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends Seven Personnel, Home Ministry Orders Probe | 10 Points

Breaking News: Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends Seven Personnel For Parliament Security Breach

Breaking News: Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends Seven Personnel For Parliament Security Breach

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday suspended seven security personnel a day after the major Parliament security breach was reported.

Trending Now

The development comes as Prime Minister Modi holds meeting with senior ministers to take stock of the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Anurag Thakur present.

You may like to read

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to probe the major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident.

“On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” the Spokesperson of the MHA has posted on ‘X’.

“Enquiry Committee will investigate the reasons for breaches in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” it added.

This came after the Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the Home Ministry to conduct a high level inquiry into the entire incident.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors’ gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an a man jumping from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor’s gallery and had canisters in their hands.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.