Maharashtra Lockdown News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has yet again hinted at reimposing lockdown in the state. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Thackeray expressed his disinterest in implementing restrictions, saying,"I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something." However, he assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation. He also requested people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown in Maharashtra.

This was not the first time Thackeray has warned of imposing lockdown in the state. Earlier last month, he had expressed concern over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

"We may have to bring a strict lockdown if we don't follow discipline. Next 8 days will tell us if to bring lockdown back," he said. In his address, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that COVID-19 raising its head in Maharashtra again. "We will know in 8 to 15 days if this is another wave," he had stated on Feb 21.

Night Curfew Extended in Pune

Meanwhile, several districts of Maharashtra have extended lockdown restrictions to break the chain of transmission. On Sunday, authorities in Pune extended the night curfew in the district till March 14. Besides, schools, colleges and private coaching classes will also remain shut during the period. Speaking to reporters, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the same.

He said, “No public movement except essential services allowed between 11 pm to 6 am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March. Schools, colleges, private coaching classes in the district will remain closed, due to the rise in COVID19 cases.”

Lockdown Reimposed in Several Districts of State

Moreover, the lockdown has also been extended in the Amravati district for another week till March 8 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown has also been extended in Akola, Akot and Murjitapur amid rising cases of the deadly disease. Besides, the judicial working hours of subordinate courts in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts were also restricted to five hours a day due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra