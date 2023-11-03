Major Earthquake Of 6.4 Richter Scale Hits Delhi NCR

Delhi Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on a richer scale has hit Delhi, NCR. The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be Nepal. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

Tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India on Friday late at night as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km,” NCS said in its post on X. The people quickly made their way to the roads as the strong tremors lasted over a minute.

Reasons Why Delhi NCR Is Prone To Earthquakes

Here are the reasons why Delhi NCR receives so many earthquakes throughout the year.

Geological factors

There are several active fault lines in and around Delhi NCR, including the Sohna fault line, the Mathura fault line, and the Delhi-Moradabad fault line. These fault lines can slip and generate earthquakes if they are triggered by tectonic activity. Soft soil: Delhi NCR is built on soft soil, which can amplify the shaking caused by earthquakes. This can make earthquakes in the region more destructive, as per Adda247.

