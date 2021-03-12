Breaking News LIVE Updates March 12, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat today to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram. Meanwhile, in their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal with the pandemic. Stay tuned to India.com all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari to File Nomination Papers From Nandigram Assembly Seat on March 12, Will Face Mamata Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 11:14 PM IST

    Had fruitful discussions with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison & Japanese PM Suga at the 1st Quad Summit. Reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open & inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with our vision of SAGAR-Security and Growth for All in the Region: PM Modi

  • 8:50 PM IST

    Ayurveda is closely linked to the respect Indian culture gives to nature and environment. It could rightly be described as a holistic human science, from the plants to your plates: PM Modi at Global Ayurveda Festival

  • 8:42 PM IST

    We will help Didi (Mamata Banerjee) return. We have decided to support her: Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Congress releases a list of 30 star campaigners for Assam Assembly elections.

  • 7:29 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Ministry of Home Affairs has given ‘Y level’ security to 10 leaders of West Bengal. CISF has been asked to give security to all 10 leaders. The process has been initiated.

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Department of School Education has declared preparatory leaves for all classes in govt, govt-aided & private schools in Punjab, in view of the present surge in COVID-19 cases, says School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla

  • 6:45 PM IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15. He will be inaugurating the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram in Sonbhadra.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    CBI has summoned West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on March 15 at its Kolkata office, in connection with the ICore chit fund scam