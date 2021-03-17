Breaking News LIVE Updates March 17, 2021: PM Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states at 12.30 pm today over the fresh COVID-19 spike and the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. Delhi ministers and AAP MPs, MLAs and councillors led by CM Arvind Kejriwal will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar today against the Centre’s NCT Bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, political drama in West Bengal is expected to continue ahead of Assembly elections with several big public rallies scheduled for the day. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - NCT Bill Row: AAP Leaders to Protest at Jantar Mantar Against Bill on Delhi L-G Powers

    Journalists, staff engaged in maintenance of essential services like electricity & water supply, airports, railways and seaports, and sebayats (priests) of Lord Jagannath Temple and Lingaraj Temple to be included for COVID-19 vaccination in Odisha.

    The PM held a meeting with all CMs today on the COVID19 situation. Bihar government is alert, we will soon hold a meeting with all districts. It has been decided to take the number of daily tests to 70,000 again: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    Question is why API Sachin Waze was reappointed. He was suspended in 2004, took VRS in 2008 &later, his VRS wasn’t accepted due to an inquiry against him. In 2018, there was pressure from Shiv Sena to get him back, but I refused: BJP leader&former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

    ED attaches immovable & movable properties in the form of land, commercial and residential units in Mumbai, Indore, Delhi & Gurgaon and balances in bank account totalling to Rs. 32 Crore of television channels namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie in TRP scam case: ED

    We will decrease unemployment. 5 lakh job opportunities will be generated in a year: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee releases Trinamool Congress’ election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls

    Param Bir Singh transferred and posted as DG Home Guard: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh