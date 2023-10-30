By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Rejects Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea
New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in the jail for corruption and money-laundering cases with respect to the Delhi Excise Policy, has again failed in getting bail. The Supreme Court has dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Manish Sisodia had moved the apex court for bail in CBI and ED cases; he had challenged the Delhi HC Order rejecting his bail plea.
Manish Sisodia Bail Rejected By Supreme Court
As mentioned earlier, the bail plea of the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been rejected by the Supreme Court of India. This is not the first time that the AAP leader has been refused bail. During the hearing, the apex court has also asked about the time that will be taken for the completion of the trial.
Trial To Be Completed In 9-12 Months: ASG SV Raju
