Breaking News LIVE Updates, Mar 12, 2022: Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv appeared to have spread out near the capital.Military analysts were divided over whether the maneuvering by the Russian convoy signaled the imminent start of a siege of Kyiv or was just an effort to disperse some vehicles to more protected positions.On the economic and political front, the U.S. and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction the Kremlin. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The move to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status was taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.