Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 23, 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and son of ex-servicemen Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for his second consecutive term on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun at 3:30 pm. Along with him, the cabinet ministers will also be administered the oath. Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time. Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party's poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month. The results were announced on March 10 and there was speculation if he would be the chief minister for a second time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were central observers for the legislative party meeting. They are also likely to be present in the swearing-in ceremony.

