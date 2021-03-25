Breaking News LIVE Updates March 25, 2021: In a major development to the corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a delegation of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in Maharashtra will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today and apprise him of “facts” amid allegations. Earlier on Wednesday, a BJP delegation led by Devendra Fadnavis met the governor. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party said it was planning to approach the Supreme Court against Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was passed in Rajya Sabha, alleging it was an “unconstitutional” attempt to make the Delhi government “administratively impotent” by a political party that has been made “electorally impotent” by the people of the national capital. Worst affected by the coronavirus, many states likely announce more restrictions. We will bring you the latest updates of everything major that is happening in India and around the world. Stay tuned to this live blog. Also Read - 86 Mumbai Cops, Vaze's ex-Colleague, Transferred Days After New Police Chief Replaces Param Bir Singh





