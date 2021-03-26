Breaking News Live Updates March 26, 2021: Marking four months of their agitation, farmer unions led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have called for a 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ today. The Bharat Bandh will continue from 6 AM till 6 PM. On the other hand, the Supreme Court will also pronounce its order on a plea seeking a stay on sale of fresh electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Bangladesh for two days starting from today. BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala from today. We will bring you the latest updates of everything major that is happening in India and around the world. Stay tuned to this live blog. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Elections, Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Sale of Fresh Set of Electoral Bonds

Live Updates

  • 12:28 PM IST

    Supreme Court refuses to stay the sale of fresh set of electoral bonds from April 1, ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry

  • 12:28 PM IST

    Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case: Supreme Court in its judgement says that all the appeals filed by Tata Sons against Cyrus Mistry are allowed. Leave it to Tata Sons, Mistry to take the legal route to resolve issues of shares, adds SC.

  • 12:27 PM IST

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Supreme Court starts hearing a fresh plea seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and restrains the Centre from implementing any order regarding deporting them to Myanmar

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Supreme Court rejects the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister challenging FIR against her by actor Rhea Chakraborty

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of all district collectors today to review the COVID19 situation in the state.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Delhi: Two people died during cleaning of a septic tank in the Patparganj Industrial area yesterday.

  • 10:55 AM IST

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Giriraj Singh release Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for upcoming Puducherry elections.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    2020 Nikita Tomar murder case: Convicts Tausif and Rehan brought to Faridabad Court. Arguments on the quantum of their sentence to take place today.