Breaking News Live Updates March 26, 2021: Marking four months of their agitation, farmer unions led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have called for a 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ today. The Bharat Bandh will continue from 6 AM till 6 PM. On the other hand, the Supreme Court will also pronounce its order on a plea seeking a stay on sale of fresh electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Bangladesh for two days starting from today. BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala from today. We will bring you the latest updates of everything major that is happening in India and around the world. Stay tuned to this live blog. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Elections, Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Sale of Fresh Set of Electoral Bonds



















Load More