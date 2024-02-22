Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING NEWS: Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg; One Dead, 5 Rescued And Many Feared Trapped – Rescue Ops Underway

BREAKING NEWS: Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg; One Dead, 5 Rescued And Many Feared Trapped – Rescue Ops Underway

BREAKING NEWS: Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg; One Dead, 5 Rescued And Many Feared Trapped - Rescue Ops Underway

Published: February 22, 2024 3:15 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

BREAKING NEWS: Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg; One Dead, 5 Rescued And Many Feared Trapped - Rescue Ops Underway

New Delhi: BREAKING NEWS: Massive Avalanche Hits Gulmarg; One Dead, 5 Rescued And Many Feared Trapped – Rescue Ops Underway

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.