Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Assam’s Kamrup-Metro District

Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Assam's Kamrup-Metro District. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near the Jorabat area in Assam’s Kamrup-Metro district on Wednesday. After receiving information about the fire incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

It was reported by news agency ANI that properties worth several lakh of rupees gutted in the fire that broke out at a godown at Jorabat area in Assam’s Kamrup-Metro district in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

#WATCH | Assam: A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near the Jorabat area in Assam's Kamrup-Metro district. Fire tenders are present at the sport. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/NDI4YqAVZT — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

After the incident was reported, local police, fire brigade rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, but properties worth several lakh of rupees were gutted in the blaze. However, there is no report of casualty in the incident.

