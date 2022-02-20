Assam: A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9

Fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving information and doused the raging blaze.

Assam | A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district. Fire tenders reached the spot. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. No casualty reported so far pic.twitter.com/Nqo9r8kWGl — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.