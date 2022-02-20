Assam: A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9
Fire tenders reached the spot soon after receiving information and doused the raging blaze. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Killed 5 'Saboteurs' From Ukraine, Says Russian Army
It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.