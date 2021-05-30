New Delhi: The single-day rise in coronavirus cases was recorded at 1,73,790 on Saturday, the lowest in the last 45 days, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247. The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 fatalities yesterday. Meanwhile, the Centre reconstituted six empowered groups into ten to tackle the current Covid-19 crisis in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order that Niti Aayog (health) member V.K. Paul will lead two committees – emergency management plan & strategy, and vaccination procurement, manufacturing, import, logistics, daily supply and utilisation and amount of vaccine wastage. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will lead the empowered panel for emergency response capabilities which include hospital (beds and ICU), equipment and medicines. In other news, many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh announced certain relaxation in the curbs. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - BREAKING: Goa Extends Lockdown Till June 7. Check Details