New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat today at 11 AM. This will be the 77th episode of his monthly programme and will coincide with seven years of Modi government in the centre. The programme will be streamed live at 11 AM on PM Modi's official YouTube channel. The Mann Ki Baat programme also broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and on the Narendra Modi mobile application. Meanwhile, the single-day rise in coronavirus cases was recorded at 1,73,790 on Saturday, the lowest in the last 45 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247. The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 fatalities yesterday. In other news, many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh announced certain relaxation in the curbs.