New Delhi: In yet another big jolt to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, Dominican High Court has denied him bail saying that he has no ties to the country. During the hearing on June 11, Judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts deemed Choksi a 'flight risk', when his counsel argued for bail citing medical ground. Currently, Choksi has got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court.

Judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts of Dominica High Court decided not to grant bail to Mehul Choksi after conclusion of the submissions made by both the sides. The court also highlighted that Mehul Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too, Antigua Newsroom reported.

The court verdict comes days after Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit termed Choksi as an “Indian citizen” and stated that the courts will decide what happens to the fugitive. He added that the government will protect the rights of Choksi as he awaits trial.

“The matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts, the courts will decide what happens to this gentleman and we allow the court process to go through,” Dominica PM had said.

Notably, Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).