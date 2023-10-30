Migrant Worker From UP Shot Dead by Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama, Area Cordoned Off

Notably, this was the second terror attack in Pulwama in the past 24 hours after inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice on Sunday while he was playing cricket at in the Eidgah area.

Police also added that the security has been tightened in Pulwama after the incident.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday. Police said the area has been cordoned off following the incident. Identified as Mukesh Singh, the said worker was shot at in the Rajpora area of Pulwama district at around 12:45 pm on Monday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of Uttar Pradesh in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police said.

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened in Pulwama as terrorists fired upon one labourer in the Tumchi Nowpora area, who later succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/waq7XVKqfs — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Soon after the attack was reported, local police intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in Pulwama and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city’s exit points.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today.

“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues,” posted Kashmir Zone Police on X.

Earlier on Sunday, a police officer was shot at by terrorists near Eidgah, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered,” Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X.

