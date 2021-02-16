New Delhi: At least 32 people were killed after a passenger bus on its way to Satna fell into a canal on Tuesday. The bus was carrying around 54 passengers at the time of the mishap. As per the reports of the ANI, the driver of the vehicle lost control over it, resulting in the accident. A total of 7 people have been rescued so far while a search is underway for the rest of the passengers. The bus was going from Sidhi to Satna. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 11 Dead, 8 Critical After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Morena

As per the reports of ANI, SDRF and divers have reached the spot. Water from the Bansagar canal is being released into Sihawal Canal to lower its water level for the rescue operation.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also taken cognisance of the matter. He has spoken to District Collector asking him to quicken the operation.

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.