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Bihar hospital fire: 3 dead, over 20 rescued as massive fire breaks out in ICU of Muzaffarpur’s Prasad Hospital; Rescue operation underway

Breaking News: 3 dead, over 20 rescued as massive fire erupts at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; Rescue operation underway

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Breaking News: 10 killed as massive fire erupts at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; Rescue operation underway

Muzaffarpur fire: A massive fire swept through a hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district in the early hours of Thursday, leaving at least three people dead and over 20 others injured, according to officials, as per IndiaTV report. The incident reportedly occurred at around 3 am. As flames rapidly spread through the hospital, dense, thick, and black smoke filled several wards and corridors. Rescue teams and firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene.

The authorities have stated that at least three patients died from smoke inhalation in the hospital’s ICU, along with a potential increase in the total number of deaths. A total of 12 fire engines have now arrived at the scene to help douse the blaze.

Rescue operations have rescued approximately 20 individuals, but they fear the number of deceased may increase. It is suspected that a short circuit initiated the fire on the fifth floor of the building. According to Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen, firefighting teams responded swiftly and managed to bring the blaze under control.

News agency ANI wrote, Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities. Further details awaited: District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen.”

Bihar: Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities. Further… — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026



The tragedy comes just a day after a devastating fire at a hotel in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, raising fresh concerns over fire safety standards. According to official information, a total of 49 persons were admitted to various hospitals following the Delhi fire incident. During the course of treatment, 21 injured persons succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead. The deceased include nine Indian nationals and 12 foreign nationals.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.