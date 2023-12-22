Naxals Blow Up Railway Tracks In Jharkhand; Train Services Disrupted

Ranchi: Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) blew up a portion of the railway tracks between Manoharpur and Goilkera on Friday. The incident, which took place within the jurisdiction of the Goilkera police station, has disrupted train services on the Howrah-Mumbai route. According to West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday between Goilkera and Posoita railway stations, approximately 150 km from the state capital Ranchi, as reported by PTI.

“Security has been tightened in the locality. The repair work on the railway tracks has been started from early morning and the train services will resume very soon. Maoists also put up banners and posters in the area,” PTI quoted Sekhar as saying.

Jharkhand | Railway track between Manoharpur and Goilkera under Goilkera police station limits was blown up by Naxals last night. Restoration work underway pic.twitter.com/dlSXek8Kbq — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023



It is worth noting that, the bad outfit is observing a ‘protest week’ since last Saturday and had called for a pan India Bandh on Friday.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

With PTI inputs.

