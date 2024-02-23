Breaking News: Naxals Kill 2 Villagers In Sukma On Suspicion Of Being Police Informers

Sukma: In a shocking incident two men were killed by Naxalites in a village in Sukma district on Friday on suspicion of allegedly being police informers, new agency ANI reported. The victims were identified as Sodhi Hunga and Madvi Nanda. Both were the residents of Kaher Dulhed village, PTI reported quoting a police official. Police teams are at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Chhattisgarh | Naxals kill two villagers at a village in Sukma district for allegedly being Police informers. Details awaited. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 23, 2024



