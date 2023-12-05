Home

News

BREAKING NEWS: ZPM’s Lalduhoma To Become Mizoram CM, Swearing-In Ceremony On This Date

BREAKING NEWS: ZPM’s Lalduhoma To Become Mizoram CM, Swearing-In Ceremony On This Date

BREAKING NEWS: ZPM's Lalduhoma To Become Mizoram CM, Swearing-In Ceremony On This Date

BREAKING NEWS

New Delhi: Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 concluded with the final result announcement on December 4, 2023 as Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) overtook the leading party Mizo National Front (MNF) to win with a clear majority. It has now been announced that Lalduhoma, the Chief Ministerial candidate of ZPM is ready to become the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The official date for the swearing-in ceremony has also been announced by the party. Read more for further details..

Trending Now

Lalduhoma, New CM Of Mizoram; Check Swearing-In Ceremony Details

As mentioned earlier, Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial candidate of Zoram People’s Movement is set to become the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The meeting of the newly elected MLAs of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) will be held at the residence of Lalduhoma, Chief Ministerial candidate of ZPM in Aizawl today at 8 pm. It has further been announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the Mizoram Chief Minister to be held on 8th December, Friday.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.