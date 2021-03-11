Breaking News LIVE Updates March 11, 2021: The second phase of Parliament’s budget session will not resume today as both houses were adjourned till Monday, March 15. Meanwhile, political drama continues to enfold in West Bengal and other states which are going to polls this month. And after 11 years, Haridwar Kumbh Mela is starting today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and will go on till a month. Stay tuned for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Dates, COVID Protocol, Guidelines & Shahi Snan Order. All Details Here

Live Updates

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Punjab: In view of increasing covid19 cases, District Collector Ludhiana has imposed night curfew in the district from 12th March between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders. Police & Army personnel on duty, Govt employees on duty, essential services, medical emergency exempted.

  • 10:08 PM IST

  • 9:30 PM IST

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Last time when it (MPSC exams) was postponed, I’d assured you it won’t be further postponed when next date is declared. Today it was postponed due to COVID. I assure you that postponement isn’t for 2-3 months but for few days. Exam will take place in a week’s time: Maharashtra CM

  • 8:42 PM IST

    ECI says, “Completely incorrect to suggest that Commission has taken over law & order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure”.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Election Commission of India responds to TMC’s letter over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday. ECI says, “It’s unfortunate that it is full of insinuations & averments”.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    Punjab: Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner issues orders for all
    marriage halls, hotels & banquet halls to preserve CCTV footage of events
    organized in their premises so that implementation of gathering restrictions,
    in the wake of covid19 pandemic, could be inspected by supervisors.

  • 7:48 PM IST

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces an ex-gratia of Rs 1 Lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased from Bihar who lost their lives in a collision between a truck and a car in UP’s Agra today.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Indian Air Force to induct the 2nd squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft at Hashimara Air Force base in West Bengal in mid-April. The Air Force would be moving fighter aircraft there in May. The training of the fighter pilots in France completing around the same time: IAF officials