New Delhi: Two days ahead of the execution, the lawyer of the convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape case has moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on the February 1 execution.

The move came on the same day when a give-judge bench of the apex court was scheduled to hear the curative petition filed by Akshay Thakur. The execution on February 1 became uncertain as, on Wednesday, Vinay Sharma, another convict, filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, another convict, who had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. Now with Vinay mercy petition pending in front of the President, the scheduled hanging of the four — Mukesh, Akshay, Vinay, Pawan — on February 1 seems uncertain as according to prison rules, execution can’t take place if a mercy petition is pending before the President. So, in all probabilities, a stay order on February 1 execution can be expected.

Mukesh’s lawyer, Anjana Prakash, had alleged on Tuesday that Mukesh was being sexually assaulted in jail. The hanging was scheduled on January 22, which was delayed as Mukesh’s mercy plea was pending with the President. The Tihar Jail authorities on Thursday will make arrangements to bring executioner Pawan from Meerut. Once Vinay’s plea is rejected, he will have the option to file a curative plea in the Supreme Court.