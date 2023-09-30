Home

News

Nitin Gupta Re-Appointed As CBDT Chief

Nitin Gupta Re-Appointed As CBDT Chief

The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for the Income-tax department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

File Photo

Breaking News: The Union government on Saturday extended the tenure of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta by nine months “on contract basis”. The CBDT chief was scheduled to retire today.

Trending Now

An official order to this was passed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) today.

You may like to read

The government order said the ACC has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, with effect from 1.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Nitin Gupta as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), with effect from 01.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules, on usual… pic.twitter.com/lApjV3wf8E — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for the Income-tax department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

Nitin Gupta (60), a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-tax department, was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) head in June last year.

He was scheduled to retire on September 30.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES