Nitish Kumar Rejects India Alliance’s Convenor Post

Nitish Kumar refused to become the convenor of the Opposition alliance in a virtual huddle organised to discuss seat-sharing

Nitish Kumar Rejects India Alliance’s Convenor Post

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday refused to become the convenor of the Opposition alliance in a virtual huddle organised to discuss seat-sharing for Lok Sabha election 2024, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

Trending Now

JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects the post of convenor of INDIA alliance: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/QyYQywsxFK — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

You may like to read

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected chairperson of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, sources say.

Prominent leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc is attending the meeting, with the notable absence of two major faces – Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee, respectively.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi are attending the meeting via video conferencing.

It is worth noting that 26-28 political parties are part of the grand alliance, which was formed ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

(Note: This is a developing story and details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.